Degen Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.94 Million (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, Degen has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Degen has a total market cap of $50.01 million and approximately $13.94 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degen token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Degen Token Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00335596 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $10,551,066.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars.

