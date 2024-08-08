Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 290.07% and a negative net margin of 1,080.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCTH traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $8.07. 137,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,526. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $224.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DCTH. StockNews.com raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

