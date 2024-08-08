Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Holdings Decreased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 21,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619 over the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,188,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,217,954. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.77. The stock has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

