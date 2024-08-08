Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Up 3.6%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.07 and last traded at $91.03. 3,213,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 10,172,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after acquiring an additional 25,117 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

