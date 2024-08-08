Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.74

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.74 and last traded at $26.63, with a volume of 257419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

