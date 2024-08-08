Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,033 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $27,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Argus cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $147.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.13. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $162.58.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

