Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) PT Lowered to $51.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DIN. Benchmark downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.33. 36,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,082. The company has a market cap of $482.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $58.65.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.46 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 661,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 260,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 241,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.