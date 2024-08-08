Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Trading Down 10%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10% on Monday . The company traded as low as $117.50 and last traded at $121.00. 5,439,123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 5,782,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.51.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,495,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1,568.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

