DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on DNOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DNOW from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get DNOW alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DNOW

DNOW Stock Performance

NYSE DNOW traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $12.99. 222,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,918. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. DNOW has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.45.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.20 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.30%. Analysts expect that DNOW will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of DNOW by 141.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,568,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after buying an additional 918,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DNOW in the fourth quarter worth about $8,312,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in DNOW by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,487,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,162,000 after buying an additional 693,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DNOW in the first quarter worth about $4,571,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DNOW in the first quarter worth about $4,241,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DNOW

(Get Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.