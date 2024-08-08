DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
DNOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on DNOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DNOW from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.
DNOW Stock Performance
DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.20 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.30%. Analysts expect that DNOW will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of DNOW by 141.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,568,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after buying an additional 918,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DNOW in the fourth quarter worth about $8,312,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in DNOW by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,487,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,162,000 after buying an additional 693,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DNOW in the first quarter worth about $4,571,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DNOW in the first quarter worth about $4,241,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About DNOW
DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.
