DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in DoorDash by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after acquiring an additional 100,787 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at $2,969,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $769,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in DoorDash by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 139,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DASH stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,086,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,062. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.92 and a 200-day moving average of $118.71. The stock has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.49, a P/E/G ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $143.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $14,686,759.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $14,686,759.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,270,735.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,021 shares of company stock worth $50,925,996 over the last ninety days. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

