Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.59

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 135169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

Several research analysts recently commented on NAPA shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $92.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.19 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 15.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 261,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 31,819 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,406.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

