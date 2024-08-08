ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$2.25 at CIBC

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ECN. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.42.

ECN traded up C$0.13 on Thursday, hitting C$2.20. The company had a trading volume of 258,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,707. The stock has a market cap of C$618.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.09. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$1.60 and a 1-year high of C$3.10.

In related news, Director Karen Lynne Martin acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,887.50. 18.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

