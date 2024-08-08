Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Economic Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EVT stock traded up C$2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$152.32. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727. Economic Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$121.95 and a 12 month high of C$155.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$143.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$142.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$856.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

