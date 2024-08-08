Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
Shares of EVT stock traded up C$2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$152.32. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727. Economic Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$121.95 and a 12 month high of C$155.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$143.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$142.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$856.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71.
