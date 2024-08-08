Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Insider Purchases $50,700.00 in Stock

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Whittleston purchased 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,023. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

ECVT stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.69. 1,437,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,652. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $782.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.79 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ECVT shares. BWS Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Ecovyst

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECVT. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecovyst by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ecovyst by 6,920.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Ecovyst by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

