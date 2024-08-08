Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY24 guidance to $3.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.000-3.000 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPC traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.58. 574,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on EPC shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

