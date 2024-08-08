eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Craig Hallum

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.
eHealth Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 299,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,648. eHealth has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $117.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.56.
eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $92.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.05 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that eHealth will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On eHealth
About eHealth
eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than eHealth
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.