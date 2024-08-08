eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Craig Hallum

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

eHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 299,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,648. eHealth has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $117.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.56.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $92.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.05 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that eHealth will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eHealth

About eHealth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,895,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in eHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 158,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 69,246 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in eHealth by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 72,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 36,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

