Elastos (ELA) Price Down 21.3% Over Last Week

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Elastos has a market capitalization of $37.40 million and approximately $577,682.26 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00003057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,629,100 coins and its circulating supply is 22,135,169 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official message board is elastos.info/news. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

