Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $38.43 million and approximately $612,278.07 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000784 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,977,662,505 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

