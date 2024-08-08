Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $521.14. 727,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,144. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.12. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.38 and a 1-year high of $555.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.04 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELV. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price target (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on ELV

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.