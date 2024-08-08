Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05, Zacks reports.

Elevation Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELEV traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.73. 4,393,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,378. Elevation Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 46.22, a quick ratio of 46.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ELEV. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevation Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

