Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.970-4.220 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EHC traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $84.95. The stock had a trading volume of 828,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,662. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.45 and its 200 day moving average is $81.34. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $94.38.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs raised Encompass Health to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Encompass Health

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.