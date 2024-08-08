Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.86 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. Energizer’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.
Energizer Stock Performance
ENR traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.97. 677,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. Energizer has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.05.
Energizer Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.84%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Energizer
Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.
