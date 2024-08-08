Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.86 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. Energizer’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Energizer Stock Performance

ENR traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.97. 677,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. Energizer has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENR has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

