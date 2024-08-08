Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-7.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.39. The company issued revenue guidance of approx. flat yr/yr to $10.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. Enpro also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded up $2.79 on Thursday, reaching $150.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,510. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,078.00 and a beta of 1.43. Enpro has a 52-week low of $106.08 and a 52-week high of $176.13.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.23. Enpro had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enpro will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

