Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Increases Dividend to GBX 9.30 Per Share

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Entain’s previous dividend of $8.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Entain Price Performance

LON:ENT traded up GBX 34.60 ($0.44) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 558 ($7.13). 35,855,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,663. The firm has a market cap of £3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. Entain has a 52 week low of GBX 498.50 ($6.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,396 ($17.84). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 645.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 770.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33.

Insider Transactions at Entain

In other Entain news, insider J M. Barry Gibson purchased 5,066 shares of Entain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 687 ($8.78) per share, for a total transaction of £34,803.42 ($44,477.21). Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENT shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.57) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.57) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,089 ($13.92) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,143.17 ($14.61).

About Entain

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

See Also

