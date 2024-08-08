Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading 1.3% Higher

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.12 and last traded at $29.07. Approximately 1,228,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 4,544,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

