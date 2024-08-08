Envista (NYSE:NVST) PT Lowered to $18.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NVST. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.15.

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of NVST stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.22. 1,241,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.81, a PEG ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56. Envista has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $633.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envista

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 1,420.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 1,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 538.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the second quarter valued at about $78,000.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

