EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $166.00 Price Target at UBS Group

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $169.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EOG. Citigroup increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.45.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of EOG stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.75. 471,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,569. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.95. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,216 shares of company stock worth $1,976,142. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $5,443,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in EOG Resources by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $119,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,789,433 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $216,432,000 after purchasing an additional 82,302 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.