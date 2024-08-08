EOS Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.03 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $84.96 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOS has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001403 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000510 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.