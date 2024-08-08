EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.650-2.730 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.200-10.400 EPS.
Shares of EPAM traded down $19.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.57. 564,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,054. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.01 and its 200 day moving average is $238.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $317.50.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.
