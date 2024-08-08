EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.650-2.730 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.200-10.400 EPS.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM traded down $19.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.57. 564,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,054. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.01 and its 200 day moving average is $238.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $317.50.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $270.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.