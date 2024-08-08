EQ (CVE:EQ) Stock Price Down 0.9%

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.14. Approximately 4,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 19,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

EQ Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.09. The firm has a market cap of C$79.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 0.47.

EQ (CVE:EQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.56 million during the quarter. EQ had a negative return on equity of 447.53% and a negative net margin of 54.89%. Equities research analysts expect that EQ Inc. will post -0.5299999 earnings per share for the current year.

About EQ

EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada and the United States. Its products include Atom, a geospatial marketing platform; LOCUS, a geospatial insights and analytics platform for location data enrichment, foot traffic analysis, customer analysis, competitor analysis, audience profiling, segment creation, and location planning; and Paymi that provides a seamless experience for members to securely connect their debit and credit cards and redeem cashback on their purchases.

