Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,525,342 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 2,823,688 shares.The stock last traded at $4.66 and had previously closed at $4.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Equinox Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $241.32 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 201,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 645,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth $27,000. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

