Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dorman Products, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Dorman Products’ current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.62 and a 200 day moving average of $91.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.82. Dorman Products has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $109.44.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $502.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.46 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 4.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total transaction of $146,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,981.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total value of $146,972.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $46,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,799.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock worth $331,574 over the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

