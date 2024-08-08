Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

ERO has been the subject of several other research reports. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Ero Copper from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Ero Copper from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Pi Financial raised Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ero Copper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Ero Copper from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

NYSE ERO opened at $18.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Ero Copper had a positive return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ero Copper

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Ero Copper by 1.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 58,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ero Copper by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ero Copper by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ero Copper by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ero Copper by 15.9% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

