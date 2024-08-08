Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $70.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $58.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average of $56.01. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. The business had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.94%.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $672,846.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,989,450.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Essent Group by 38.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 177,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 49,393 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $780,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth about $6,195,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,477,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,320,000 after acquiring an additional 75,825 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

