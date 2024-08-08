Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EPRT. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.25 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.54.

Shares of EPRT traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.24. 155,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,735. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 94.31%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,264 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $574,567.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $964,484. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 183,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

