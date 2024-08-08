Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

WTRG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.95. 38,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,557. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

