Ethereum Trading 17.5% Lower This Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $2,626.65 or 0.04316673 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $315.88 billion and approximately $21.80 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00036485 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012259 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008400 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,261,234 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

