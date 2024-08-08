ETHPoW (ETHW) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $213.69 Million

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. ETHPoW has a market cap of $213.69 million and approximately $8.23 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHPoW coin can currently be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00003211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ETHPoW has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ETHPoW alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ETHPoW Coin Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 1.87067066 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $10,821,957.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPoW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHPoW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPoW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPoW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.