ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD) to Issue $0.21 Dividend

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2116 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA CEFD opened at $18.96 on Thursday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $20.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Company Profile
