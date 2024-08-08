ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD) to Issue $0.21 Dividend

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2116 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA CEFD opened at $18.96 on Thursday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $20.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32.

Get ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN alerts:

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (CEFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SNET Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund provides monthly 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index of three types of yield-focused CEFs: investment-grade fixed-income, high-yield fixed-income, and option-writing.

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.