ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:PFFL)

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0478 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:PFFL opened at $9.59 on Thursday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $10.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

Get ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN alerts:

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged Preferred Stock Index ETN (PFFL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Preferred Stock ETF index. The fund tracks twice the monthly returns of a market-value-selected and -weighted index of preferred securities from various issuers. PFFL was launched on Sep 25, 2018 and is issued by ETRACS.

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.