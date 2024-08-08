ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:PFFL)

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0478 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:PFFL opened at $9.59 on Thursday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $10.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Big 3 Music Giant Warner: Streaming Boom Sends Shares Higher
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Alphabet Stock: Why Now’s The Time To Be Greedy
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Reddit Stock Confirms More Upside Potential for Upcoming Quarters
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.