EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Issues Earnings Results

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13), Zacks reports.

EVE Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of EVEX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 195,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,762. The company has a market cap of $689.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98. EVE has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVEX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded EVE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

