EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Issues Earnings Results

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13), Zacks reports.
EVE Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of EVEX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 195,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,762. The company has a market cap of $689.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98. EVE has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVEX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded EVE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
About EVE
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EVE
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.