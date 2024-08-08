Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.58.

EB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eventbrite

Eventbrite Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:EB opened at $3.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $376.81 million, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.