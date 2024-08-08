EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded down $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.30. 928,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,054. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $843.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.96.

EVER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 3,255 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $87,266.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 264,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,085,159.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 3,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $87,266.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,085,159.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,401. 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

