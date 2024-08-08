EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) PT Raised to $38.00 at Needham & Company LLC

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EVER. B. Riley increased their target price on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.82 million, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.96. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $28.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin sold 3,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $87,266.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 264,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,085,159.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 3,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $87,266.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 264,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,085,159.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $414,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,356.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,777 shares of company stock worth $1,712,401 over the last ninety days. 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 133.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 446.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

