Everscale Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Everscale has a total market cap of $101.38 million and approximately $931,787.20 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everscale has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Everscale coin can now be bought for $0.0511 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everscale

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,117,523,733 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,522,571 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

