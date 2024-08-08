Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20, Zacks reports. Exagen had a negative net margin of 30.56% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. The business had revenue of $15.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Exagen updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Exagen Trading Up 0.4 %

Exagen stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,329. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. Exagen has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Aballi acquired 40,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $77,569.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,569.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Exagen from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Further Reading

