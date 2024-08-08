Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays cut Exelixis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.25.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

Shares of Exelixis stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $26.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,939,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,629. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $27.09.

In other news, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $244,938.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $244,938.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $233,424.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 338,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $660,677 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,548.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

