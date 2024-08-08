Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 75,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 613,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

EXAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exscientia from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $610.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 666.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Exscientia by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 202,377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Exscientia by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Exscientia by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

