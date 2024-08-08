Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.60

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.60 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.69 ($0.07), with a volume of 390391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.91 ($0.08).

Falcon Oil & Gas Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.54. The stock has a market cap of £62.99 million, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.59.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

