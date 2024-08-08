Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. 3,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 5,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FBYD Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

