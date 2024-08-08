Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. 3,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 5,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37.
Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter.
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.
